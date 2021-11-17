VIDEO: Dozens of RVs engulfed in flames in the middle of Abbotsford flood zone

Thick black smoke fills the air at a massive fire at the Fraserway RV holding centre near Highway 1 east of Whatcom Road on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Black Press Media photo)Thick black smoke fills the air at a massive fire at the Fraserway RV holding centre near Highway 1 east of Whatcom Road on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Black Press Media photo)
Thick black smoke fills the air at a massive fire at the Fraserway RV holding centre near Highway 1 east of Whatcom Road on Wednesday, Nov. 17. (Photos by Andy Holota)Thick black smoke fills the air at a massive fire at the Fraserway RV holding centre near Highway 1 east of Whatcom Road on Wednesday, Nov. 17. (Photos by Andy Holota)

Crews are battling a massive blaze Wednesday morning (Nov. 17) at Fraserway RV’s holding centre in Abbotsford.

Hundreds of RV’s are on fire at the site near the flooded Highway 1, just east of Whatcom Road. Plumes of thick black toxic smoke can be seen from miles away, with fire crews being hampered from getting closer to the scene due to flooding in the area.

Video taken by Black Press Media shows loud continuous bangs coming from the area.

Fire Chief Darren Lee said at a morning press conference that the fire is located under transmission power lines.

“They (fire crews) are being very mindful of the power lines. They’re working with BC Hydro to make sure we protect all the responders because if you have enough smoke, the actual transmission lines can go to ground through the smoke particulate,” he said.

“So they’re managing that and they’re protecting one major exposure on the west side of the incident, which is a propane filling station.”

Lee said about 40 personnel are on site battling the blaze from as close as they can get in the flooded areas.

Mayor Henry Braun asked residents nearby to shut their doors and windows and turn off air-conditioning systems to avoid breathing in the smoke.

The area is currently under an evacuation order due to the ongoing flooding.

