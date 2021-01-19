VIDEO: Emergency room doctor runs through pros and cons of various masks

Chilliwack ER doctor Marc Greidanus is featured in a video, published Jan. 18, 2021, where he demonstrates and describes effectiveness of various styles of masks. (Youtube)

One of Chilliwack’s ER doctors has been tapped to explain the pros and cons of different masks.

Dr. Marc Greidanus is featured in a short, upbeat video where he tries on and quickly explains each style, from cloth masks to full face shields.

He also reminds viewers that the topic is serious.

“COVID is real and it’s here,” he says. “We’ve been asked to wear a mask and it’s not that hard.”

Cloth masks and the basic blue and white medical masks offer others protection, keeping particles from spreading. N95 are designed to be fit on someone’s face, something that doesn’t happen when you pick them at the hardware store, he adds. They also don’t work well with beards.

His personal favourite, he says, is the medical face mask with the face shield. He’s been using them in the ER for months and swears by their effectiveness.

“It works,” he says. I have not gotten sick even with the cold or flu.”

Face shields, he concludes, don’t provide the wearer much protection at all.

“But it does get you into Costco,” he adds.

The video, titled Dr. Marc and Masks, was created in partnership with the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice and the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network. It is available on the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce Youtube site, as well as in the above link.

READ MORE: Chilliwack doc tells it like it is from inside the ER

