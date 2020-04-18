VIDEO: Massive fire burns down industrial building in Northern Vancouver Island town

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

A massive industrial fire broke out at the Rock Pro building in Port Hardy on Saturday morning.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue received the call for the fire around 9:54 a.m. and around 20-25 firefighters arrived on scene with equipment ready to go to attack the flames.

Port McNeill Fire Rescue arrived soon after with a truck of their own and they contributed to the attack, helping knock back the fire and keep it contained to the one building.

The industrial fire was effectively brought under control around 12:30 p.m.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
After their two dogs died of meat tainted with antifreeze, B.C. family wants to warn others
Next story
Greater Victoria Indigenous artist takes unique approach to COVID-19 masks

Just Posted

Illegal fireworks the likely culprit in Smith Road fire, says RCMP

Blaze ignited at night near McLean Mill National Historic Site

Alberni Aquarium unveils business plan to keep afloat

New board asks City of Port Alberni for rent relief to get through COVID-19 shutdown

Help the Alberni Valley News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

We are deeply honoured to be a trusted news source in Port Alberni

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District’s action plan aims to activate seniors

Rural area initiative parallels City of Port Alberni undertaking

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Greater Victoria Indigenous artist takes unique approach to COVID-19 masks

Howard La Fortune thought he’d have some fun in designing a homemade mask

VIDEO: Massive fire burns down industrial building in Northern Vancouver Island town

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

After their two dogs died of meat tainted with antifreeze, B.C. family wants to warn others

Charger and Bandit had eaten the meat which was tossed into their fully fenced private backyard

Three more deaths in B.C.’s long-term care facilities due to COVID-19

Eighty-one people have died in B.C. from the novel coronavirus

Homicide investigators called in after man dies in camper belonging to missing B.C. woman

The search for April Lee-Ann Parisian remains ongoing

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictions could soon be eased

Most Read