Island 3 as it left Romania earlier this year. (Photo courtesy BC Ferries)

VIDEO: New ‘Island 3’ ferry arrives in Victoria

Ship completes 64-day, 10,000 nautical mile transatlantic journey

BC Ferries has released footage of the third of its new hybrid electric fleet arriving in Victoria on July 22.

The ship departed Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania on May 19 to complete a 64-day, approximately 10,700 nautical mile transatlantic journey to Victoria.

Island 3 is one of six in its class that is equipped with batteries for full electric operation in the future. But the ships are fitted with hybrid technology to bridge the gap until shore charging infrastructure and funding becomes available in B.C. The design the new vessels reduces underwater radiated noise, lowers emissions and improves customer service, according to BC Ferries.

Together, Island 3 and Island 4 will provide two-ship service on the Campbell River – Quadra Island Route starting in 2022.

