VIDEO: One sent to hospital after fire engulfs Campbell River home

Early morning blaze under investigation

Campbell River fire crews battled a structure fire on Sunday morning which sent one person to hospital.

According to Campbell River Fire’s Twitter, crews were on scene at the 3700 block of South Island Highway for a structure that was completely engulfed in flames.

“This morning at 3:35 we received a 911 call for a fire in the 3700 block of South Island Highway,” said fire chief Thomas Doherty. “We arrived and there was fire going through the roof of the home and it quickly extended throughout the building.”

Doherty said that two people had been living in the home, and both were confirmed to be out of the building by the time fire crews arrived. However, one person was transported to hospital for injuries.

“There was heavy damage to the home, it was just a single storey house,” he said. “We had ESS involved to look after the displaced folks.”

Crews were on scene until around 6 a.m., with one truck and a few firefighters sticking around afterwards to check for hotspots and to wrap up the scene.

“Not sure if the smoke alarms went off or not. We were unable to determine that when we were there,” Doherty said. “I believe the folks weren’t home at the time the fire started, but arrived home and found smoke inside the strucutre, and they could see fire up around the roof area.”

The cause is under investigation.

Fire crews also responded to a vehicle fire on Galerno Road on Saturday night. The vehicle was fully involved by the time the crew arrived, but nobody was injured in the incident.

Video courtesy Campbell River Fire Department.

This story has been updated.

