Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi in a photo released by the RCMP.

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

  • May. 27, 2019 10:49 a.m.
The older sister of a man accused of murdering his former girlfriend is the latest person to be charged in the death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi.

Inderdeep Kaur Deo, 23, was arrested May 24 and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Harjot Singh Deo is charged with second degree murder in the August 2017 killing. His mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, is also charged with accessory after the fact.

Dhesi, 19, was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2017. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

Harjot Deo, 21, had been in a romantic relationship with Dhesi, police said.

Harjot Deo was arrested May 10 after landing at Vancouver International Airport from a domestic flight, Supt. Donna Richardson, officer in charge of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said.

His mother was arrested May 17 in the Lower Mainland.

IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang told media at a press conference Monday that police believe there are still people out there with information – “We’re pleading them to do the right thing.”

Asked directly if police suspect that the murder was related to an honour killing, Jang said “I cannot get into specifics of the case or the motive, it’s all going to be laid out in court. But we have three members now of the same family charged and, again, the investigation is not over.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

