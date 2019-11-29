VIDEO: Stolen fire truck sparks police pursuit in Winnipeg, suspect arrested

Police in Winnipeg zapped a man with a stun gun and took him into custody after a suspect stole a fire truck and took it for a joyride through downtown.

Investigators say the fire truck was parked after responding to a medical call when it was taken.

Const. Rob Carver says police were called by an off-duty firefighter who noticed the long, red fire truck being driven with it’s lights flashing by a man in civilian clothing.

Police cruisers pursued the fire truck through the city as it drove into a park, crashed into another vehicle and into a utility pole.

Officers used two spike belts and the fire truck finally stopped underneath a bridge after its front tires were deflated, one nearly falling off.

Carver says he has never seen anything like it before and he’s thankful no one was injured.

The Canadian Press

