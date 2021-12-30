VIDEO: Victoria police investigating morning hit and run

The incident was captured on another vehicle’s dash cam

Investigators with the Victoria Police Department’s Traffic Collision Reconstruction Team are asking for the public’s assistance to locate the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash on Thursday, Dec. 30.

The driver struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Bay and Blanshard Streets shortly after 9 a.m. while she was crossing with the light. A northbound vehicle struck her while running the red light and continued driving without stopping.

The young woman was assisted by several passersby for non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported her to the hospital.

The incident was captured on another vehicle’s dash cam, and VicPD is sharing footage with the public. The department warns viewers the video is graphic.

The vehicle is a late model silver or grey MINI Countryman. Police say it may have damage to its right front hood and bumper area.

Victoria police investigators are hoping to speak with the driver of the Tesla Model Y shown making a left-hand turn onto Blanshard Street in the video, as they may have additional video of the incident.

If you are the driver of the vehicle involved, have footage of the collision, or have information about the incident and have yet to speak with investigators, call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

