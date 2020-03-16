COVID-19 Image Credit: CDC

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

Island Health is limiting the number of visitors entering its facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One adult caregiver or support person is allowed at the following: hospital emergency departments, critical care areas, perinatal units, inpatient areas — along with the additional precautions in place — primary and urgent care area and outpatient clinics.

READ ALSO: ‘It’s going to be hard’: B.C. bans gatherings of 50+ people to slow COVID-19 transmission

Two adult caregivers or support persons are allowed in inpatient pediatric and adult areas — along with routine precautions in place — neonatal ICUs and long term care homes.

For palliative and end of life patients, Island Health will accommodate patient and family needs while consulting with Infection Prevention and Control.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Canada to close borders to outsiders, except North Americans, trade to slow spread of COVID-19

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell — with any of these symptoms: fever, cough, runny or stuffy nose, a sore throat and diarrhea — may visit any Island Health facilities.

Further, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or who has been in contact with a person infected with the virus, must not visit patients or residents in any Island Health facility or long-term care facility.

Patient navigators have been put in place at entrances of all facilities to ensure visitors are aware of the restrictions.


Coronavirus

