(File photo)

(File photo)

Wad of cash found in Vancouver Island Salvation Army thrift shop donation

Employees turned cash over to police in Parksville, who are trying to reunite it with rightful owner

Are you missing some money?

Oceanside RCMP say a large amount of cash was found in a charity donation item at the Parksville Salvation Army thrift shop, located at 109-192 Island Highway West in Parksville.

Sgt. Shane Worth reported that on Feb. 15, thrift shop employees located the cash within the donation item, made on the same date.

READ MORE: Suspicious vehicle reported following children, offering ride in Qualicum Beach

The thrift shop believes the cash may have been inadvertently left in the item and has turned the money over to police.

Any person wishing to claim the cash must be able to provide identifying details confirming ownership, said Worth. Call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Charity and DonationsParksvilleRCMP

Previous story
Climate change forces removal of historic Abbot Pass hut in Yoho National Park
Next story
B.C. extreme weather forecasting will take years to build

Just Posted

The U11 Alberni Valley Bulldogs win silver medals at a tournament in Coquitlam over Family Day weekend. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni U11 hockey team wins silver in Coquitlam

Ladysmith local Ryan McMahon is bringing his musical stylings to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. (Courtesty of Ryan McMahon)
Vancouver Island musician rekindles the flame with show at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals battle for gold in the final game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni hockey team picks up silver at Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament

A piece of artwork made by Port Alberni artist Ilya Treleaven. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist explores the unseen