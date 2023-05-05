Walkers remember missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people

Colleen Peters (with umbrella) and her granddaughters, Alannah and Tatianna Peters, walk along Victoria Quay in the MMIWG2+ Walk of Remembrance, May 5, 2023 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Members of Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation lead a walk of remembrance over a footbridge at Victoria Quay in Port Alberni on May 5, 2023, the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) More than 100 people walk in a MMIWG2+ walk of remembrance along Port Alberni’s waterfront on May 5, 2023. Family members of missing and murdered Indigenous women were joined by others helping to lift them up on this sombre day. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) One of the youngest walkers stands on the stage at Maht Mahs Gym as speaker after speaker called out RCMP for the way they have handled cases of murdered and missing Indigenous women in Canada. (May 5 2023) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Some of the 100 people in the Nuu-chah-nulth MMIWG2+ Walk of Remembrance walk along Highway 4 toward Tseshaht First Nation land, where they joined others at Maht Mahs Gym. (May 5 2023) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Walkers in red cross the “Orange Bridge” near the Tseshaht Administration Building on May 5, 2023 as part of a MMIWG2+ Walk of Remembrance. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Francis Frank and other members of the Frank family from Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation calls on Indigenous leaders to create their owns calls to action over murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. (May 5 2023) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Colleen Peters and her granddaughters, Alannah and Tatianna Peters, walk along Victoria Quay in the MMIWG2+ Walk of Remembrance, May 5, 2023 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

More than 100 people gathered by N’aas n’aas aksa Totem Pole at Victoria Quay in Port Alberni on Friday, May 5 to recognize the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People.

Steady rain did not deter walkers from traversing well over a kilometre along the Somass River to Maht Mahs Gym on Tseshaht First Nation territory.

More than 50 members of Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation attended the walk, choosing to support the event held in Port Alberni instead of holding their own on the west coast. Tla-o-qui-aht members were invited to lead the walk from N’aas n’aas aksa Totem Pole at Victoria Quay, along the Somass River to Maht Mahs Gymnasium on Tseshaht First Nation land.

Francis Frank was one of many family members of missing and murdered women who spoke about their family members, and their frustration with Canada’s national police service—RCMP—and the way MMIWG2+ cases are treated. Frank called on all nations represented to put out their own calls to action and find a solution.

Elmer Frank talked about fixing the system, regarding MMIWG2+ as more than just a file number. “We know that’s a system that has failed us,” he said.

The Franks were just one family whose members spoke of the loved ones they have lost.



