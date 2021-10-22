A black bear mother and cub fish for salmon in a creek near Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)

A black bear mother and cub fish for salmon in a creek near Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)

Warning issued after bear knocks over B.C. angler

Man was fishing in the Tofino area and was not injured

As coastal black bears up their foraging in preparation for the hibernation season, Conservation officers are encouraging the public to take extra precautions while outdoors.

Last Friday, a Tofino angler had a close encounter with a bear in the nearby Kootowis Creek area. He was not injured and later reported the incident to the B.C. Conservation Office.

“A man was fishing in the creek, near the intersection of Alaska Pines Road & Kennedy River Road, when a black bear approached from behind,” Conservation Officer Service via their Twitter channel.

Bear sightings are being reported daily in both Tofino and Ucluelet and residents and visitors are repeatedly being urged by officials to keep their attractants secured.

Anyone who leaves attractants unsecured could face a fine of up to $575 under the B.C. Wildlife Act.

Contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) if a bear poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety. A list of bear safety tips can be found on the province’s website.

READ: Summer turns deadly for black bears in Tofino and Ucluelet

READ: Bear killed after frequenting campground in Ucluelet

bearsTofino,

Previous story
Chilliwack MLA Kelli Paddon reads powerful words from bullied 11-year-old in BC Legislature
Next story
COVID-related medical cost coverage extended for B.C. residents without MSP

Just Posted

A photo of the construction work taking place around Kennedy Lake. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
One more summer of construction for delayed, over-budget West Coast highway link

Michelle Frost has opened a new shop in Port Alberni, Coastal Flow Creative, that offers lessons and supplies for the fibre arts. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
BUSINESS BEAT: Coastal Flow Creative in Port Alberni focuses on fibre arts

One month into the new waste collection system, the City of Port Alberni has diverted more than 150 tonnes of organics from the landfill. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni, ACRD celebrate success of new organics program

Storm watchers take in the waves off Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)
Storm warning: B.C. West Coast prepares as best it can for inevitable rough weather