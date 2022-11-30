Watch for ice as temperatures plunge across Vancouver Island

Cold is probable, snow for Friday a maybe, say forecasters

Walk seems the safe way to travel as the snow accumulates in downtown Duncan on Tuesday (Nov. 28). (Sarah Simpson/Black Press Media)

Drivers across Vancouver Island should prepare for an icy commute Thursday morning. In the wake of Tuesday’s storm, daytime temperatures rose above freezing, but Wednesday night through Thursday (Dec. 1) temperatures are forecast to fall well below zero leaving roads and sidewalks icy, according to Environment Canada.

Frigid temperatures are expected to linger through Thursday night, dipping to -5 to -10 C with the windchill.

As drivers experienced on several highways across Vancouver Island on Nov. 29, weather can change suddenly creating hazardous driving conditions.

The forecast indicates another weather system approaching Thursday night, but is expected to pass offshore of the Island with fewer impacts than Tuesday’s storm, according to Environment Canada.

While confidence remains low it will hit, small changes in the track could lead to significant changes in snow and wind impacts for Friday (Dec. 2).

