Strong wind and swelling waves are seen during a storm in Victoria on Jan. 5, 2021. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for the south Island starting on Oct. 28. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Strong wind and swelling waves are seen during a storm in Victoria on Jan. 5, 2021. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for the south Island starting on Oct. 28. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Weather statement issued for Vancouver Island ahead of weekend

An atmospheric river will bring continuous rain, strong winds to form over Georgia Strait

Heavy rain and strong winds in the weekend forecast have prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Vancouver Island’s eastern population corridor.

The weather agency said an atmospheric river will bring continuous rain and mild temperatures to B.C.’s south coast, including from Victoria to Campbell River, from Saturday night to Sunday night.

That period will see significant amounts of rainfall and other warnings about rain will likely be issued leading up to Saturday night, Friday morning’s weather statement said.

Environment Canada also warned motorists taking the Malahat stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway that weather can change suddenly at high elevations, resulting in potentially dangerous driving conditions. Mild temperatures will elevate snow levels and precipitation along highway passes will fall as rain, the weather statement said.

Strong southeast winds are also expected to develop through the Strait of Georgia on Saturday night and Sunday, Environment Canada said.

READ: Environment Canada predicts incoming atmospheric river won’t hit like 2021 event

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weatherGreater VictoriaVictoriaWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fire chief credits 911 callers with saving Island brewery building
Next story
All ferry crossings on Oct. 28 between Mill Bay and Brentwood cancelled

Just Posted

The remains of the old Somass Sawmill still stand within sight of Port Alberni’s waterfront, where city council is finetuning its vision for the area. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni begins salvage of Somass Lands

A group of people in orange shirts gathers on Pacific Rim Highway on the Tseshaht First Nation reserve. (PHOTO COURTESY TSESHAHT FIRST NATION)
Tseshaht First Nation seeks compensation for historical construction of Highway 4

West Coast community members celebrate the unveiling of a new Welcome Map at the Junction visitor centre on Oct. 19. (Nora O’Malley photo)
New Welcome Map unveiled at Pacific Rim Visitor Centre

Mariah Christiana Pollock supports Wesco Foods at Harbour Quay. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
BIZ BEAT: Local food products available at more than farmers markets