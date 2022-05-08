West Coast General Hospital emergency entrance to close temporarily due to construction

Patients will have to use main entrance during several May closure dates: Island Health

The entrance to the emergency department at West Coast General Hospital will be closed for several days in May 2022 due to construction. Patients will need to access the emergency department through the main entrance. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The emergency department entrance at West Coast General Hospital will be closed for a number of days in May due to ongoing construction.

Patients needing to access the emergency department at the hospital in Port Alberni will need to use the front entrance on Monday, May 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and again from May 16–20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are installing the new canopy at the entrance the week of May 16 and it won’t be available to patients,” Island Health project manager Veronica McEllister said.

The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions. Watch for signage and public messages to the community for possible changes.



