Learn more about Port Alberni’s spill response base at an open house Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Best Western Barclay Hotel. (SCREEN SHOT)

West coast marine spill response bases back online for Port Alberni, Ucluelet

Open house planned for March 10 in Port Alberni to go over plans for primary response centre: WCMRC

Construction of a marine spill response base is back on for Port Alberni and Ucluelet.

Western Canada Marine Response (WCMRC) will hold an open house on Tuesday, March 10 in Port Alberni to discuss plans for the spill response base.

Construction on the base, which is associated with the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, was halted nearly two years ago after the pipeline was stalled. It is part of a larger expansion planned to meet response requirements, and will double WCMRC’s capacity to respond to spills and cut mandated response times in half in South Coast waters, according to the WCMRC. The combined base will serve as the primary response centre for spills off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

READ: New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Most of the new bases planned for this expansion will be built on Vancouver Island, with a total of nine vessels to be moored between Port Alberni and Ucluelet. The response base is expected to employ approximately 20 people, according to a WCMRC press release.

Construction on the Port Alberni base is supposed to start in March and be completed by 2021. The public is invited to learn more at the open house, 5-8 p.m. in the Best Western Barclay Hotel ballroom (4277 Stamp Ave., Port Alberni). Representatives from the WCMRC will be available to answer questions.

Cards detailing the plan will be mailed to approximately 5,000 homes and businesses in the vicinity of the planned bases.

Port Alberni’s base will include a new response marina and morale off of Water Street Wharf (there is already a wooden platform built and behind a fence) as well as a pre-engineered steel “structure” containing office and warehouse space near the Port Alberni Port Authority’s office on Harbour Road.

Vessels in Ucluelet will be moored at an exsiting dock in Ucluelet Harbour.

Ocean Protectionoil and gasPort Alberniucluelet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Port Alberni’s spill response base will include moorage off the Water Street Wharf as well as an office and warehouse space on Harbour Road. Vessels in Ucluelet will be moored at an existing dock in Ucluelet Harbour. (MAP COURTESY WCMRC)

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. Liberal MLA Rich Coleman announced retirement after six terms

Just Posted

West coast marine spill response bases back online for Port Alberni, Ucluelet

Open house planned for March 10 in Port Alberni to go over plans for primary response centre: WCMRC

Bulldogs drop matching 6-3 games to start BCHL playoffs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs to host Game 3 and Game 4 against Nanaimo Clippers

Alberni man gets jail time for locker room thefts at pool

Judge delayed sentencing to ask for victim impact statements

Intoxicated male throws bottle, then himself at vehicle on Highway 4 near Port Alberni

Man is now facing mischief charges and heading to court

City of Port Alberni approves five-storey expansion at Tsawaayuus-Rainbow Gardens

Neighbours voice concern about traffic, loss of green space in wake of decision

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

VIDEO: B.C. leap-year siblings ‘leapies’ celebrate 14th, 15th, birthdays together

Marilyn and Jeannette Johnston have never missed sharing Feb. 29 together for 56 years

Rare goal from Marincin lifts Leafs to 4-2 win over Canucks

Toronto defender nets first of the year against Vancouver

Coyotes kill dog, chase cyclist in Fraser Valley; B.C. conservation officers issue warning

BC Conservation Officer Service urging people to secure garbage and other attractants

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Day 3: Ministers optimistic as talks with Wet’suwet’en chiefs continue in northern B.C.

The talks began Thursday afternoon in northern B.C. and continued into late into Friday night

B.C. dad with pricey motorcycle, $7K watch ordered to pay years of retroactive child support

Mother to receive over $55,000 in back payments, additional $1,500 in monthly support pay

B.C. truck drivers caught with passengers sitting on wood block, children’s car seat

Two separate truck drivers were handed fines for illegal passenger seats in Burnaby

B.C. health care battle in judge’s hands but expected to land in Canada’s top court

Dr. Brian Day opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996, launched court action against the province in 2009

Most Read