A plow clears snow from the parking lot at Tyler’s No Frills in Port Alberni on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Wet, white and windy winter weather hits Port Alberni

Snow expected to turn to rain on Thursday

Port Alberni may not have been hit with the same levels of snow that the east coast of Vancouver Island saw on Wednesday, Jan. 15, but it was still white, wet and windy.

School District 70 was one of the few to keep schools open on Wednesday. While some families kept their kids at home for an impromptu snow day, others hit the popular toboggan hill at Gyro Williamson Park along Johnston Road once school let out.

Will the central Island see more snow on Thursday, or will it all turn to rain, as temperatures rise above zero degrees Celsius? Environment Canada had issued a snowfall warning at 5 p.m. Wednesday for up to 15 centimetres overnight before the snow changes to rain.

Environment Canada cautions people that highways, main roads, walkways and parking lots could be difficult to navigate if the snow continues to accumulate. BC Transportation issued a travel advisory advising motorists around southern BC and Vancouver Island to avoid all but essential travel.

Late Wednesday, BC Hydro was dealing with as many as 23,000 people without power on Vancouver Island. Parts of Beaver Creek lost power, and a tree took down lines on Pacific Rim Highway west of Tseshaht Market, blocking the road and knocking out power to places around Sproat Lake.

A family living on Moore Road near Cherry Creek Road was lucky a falling tree missed their house, but it did smash on the roof of an unoccupied fifth wheel trailer on their property.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children despite mother’s objections
Next story
Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Just Posted

Wet, white and windy winter weather hits Port Alberni

Snow expected to turn to rain on Thursday

Public invited to join Port Alberni budget discussions

Committee of the whole meeting scheduled for Jan. 20

Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker music fest expanded to four days

Festival at McLean Mill Historic Park is now in its sixth year

Port Alberni’s Winter Film Fest begins

First film in the series is The Farewell

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre looking for artists

Deadline for applications is April 30

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design awards set to air March 1

RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Mounties coordinating the gathering of physical evidence at the crash site

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

Winter storm warning lifted for most of southern Vancouver Island

Schools open in Alberni, capital region, closed Campbell River to Cowichan

B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children despite mother’s objections

Court hears mother and father’s views on vaccines and dental X-rays.

Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

Island machete attack victim released from hospital

Bob Plumb released from hospital just prior to Christmas and is recovering at home

Most Read