White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Have you been dreaming of a white Christmas?

If so, that dream just might come true.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement predicting a ridge of high pressure will bring a chill across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland this weekend.

“Around the south coast, daytime highs will struggle to rise above the freezing mark.”

Snow is predicted to fall across the island on Sunday – Christmas Eve – and spread to the mainland in the evening.

There are no predictions for the amount of possible accumulation at this point, but Vancouver Island is expected to get more snowfall than Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

“If you have travel plans on Christmas Eve, please monitor forecasts and statements for updates.”

Previous story
SPCA rescue emaciated mastiff left in ice and snow on B.C. property
Next story
UPDATE: Chemical in fake fruit flavouring is the source of hazmat incident at Northern B.C. terminal

Just Posted

VALLEY SENIORS: You’re not alone with Friendly Phone Service

Volunteers make sure Alberni Valley seniors have someone to talk to

Port Alberni businesses, RCMP air frustrations over crime

City brings stakeholders together to find solutions

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

BUSINESS BEAT: New businesses choosing Port Alberni

BY TERESA BIRD ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS After years of owning Parksville Jewelers… Continue reading

White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

Most Read