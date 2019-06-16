A wildfire is currently burning out of control near Taylor Flats. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Wildfire burning near Taylor Flats in the Alberni Valley

Fire is located close to Highway 4 near Sproat Lake

A wildfire is currently burning in the Alberni Valley.

A half-hectare fire is currently burning in slash at Taylor Flats, located near the west end of Sproat Lake.

According to the Coastal Fire Centre’s fire information officer Dorthe Jakobsen, there are currently two initial attack crews on scene, as well as a contract crew and two helicopters.

RCMP members are also on site providing road control, as the fire is located adjacent to the highway.

At this point, the fire is considered out of control.

“Although operations crews are feeling good about how the morning has progressed,” Jakobsen added.

Jakobsen said the cause of the fire has not been determined at this point, although the BC Wildfire site says it is suspected to be human-caused.


