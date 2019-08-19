A wildfire is visible from Port Alberni. (PAFD/Twitter)

Wildfire burning outside of Port Alberni

Coastal Fire Centre on scene

Fire crews are currently responding to a wildfire near Loon Lake outside of Port Alberni.

The Port Alberni Fire Department (PAFD) confirmed on Twitter on Monday afternoon that the Coastal Fire Centre is currently on the scene of a wildfire burning just outside of town.

The fire is reportedly out of control, but “burning uphill away from town.”

More to come…


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vandals break windows in Port Alberni heritage train cars
Next story
Telus to credit email customers affected by fifth day of outage

Just Posted

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Two B.C. suspects of a Canada-wide manhunt reportedly recorded a cellphone video… Continue reading

Wildfire burning outside of Port Alberni

Coastal Fire Centre on scene

Sproat Lake residents oppose large-scale cannabis production in their neighbourhood

Community group calls public meeting for Aug. 21 to discuss implications to ACRD land

Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Port Alberni residential area

Fire off Kitsuksis Creek Trail believed to be human-caused

BCHL: Battle for Bulldogs’ roster spots heats up as main camp begins

Alberni Valley’s new head coach will get his first look at revamped Jr. A hockey team

Disney Plus to launch in Canada in November

Analysts say latest streaming service may escalate cord cutting

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Telus to credit email customers affected by fifth day of outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Police seek tips in 2015 death of Island teen Brown

Four years has passed since the body of Penelakut Island woman was discovered

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Most Read