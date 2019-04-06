Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for east Vancouver Island, including Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

Wind warning issued across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada warns winds may rise to 70 km/hr, 90 km/hr near the water

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for regions across Vancouver Island, forecasting strong gusts that could cause damage.

The wind warning was issued Saturday morning for east and west regions, as well as Greater Victoria.

Strong winds are expected through the morning, and southeast gusts could reach speeds from 70 to 90 kilometrers per hour, the weather agency said.

The wind is due to an intense front crossing the south coast today and winds are expected to subside this afternoon.

Environment Canada warns that there could be damage to properties, including to windows and roofs and there is the potential that loose objects may be tossed and tree branches may break.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest
Next story
Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Just Posted

Wind warning issued across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada warns winds may rise to 70 km/hr, 90 km/hr near the water

North Island College robotics summer camps expanding

New Level 2 course offered for ages 10-14

Port Alberni students bring original play to Capitol Theatre

Gen Z opens to the public on Friday, April 5

Alberni Valley not forgotten by film industry: INFilm

Commissioner for INFilm visited Port Alberni city council chambers last month

RCMP bust reported drug lab in Errington

‘These types of situations are very hazardous for first responders’

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

9,000 without power on Vancouver Island due to wind storm

BC Ferries also forced to cancel several mid-morning sailings

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

Most Read