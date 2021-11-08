A wind warning has been issued for most of Vancouver Island for Monday night, Nov. 8, 2021. Gusting winds could cause power outages and other damage. (Citizen file)

A wind warning has been issued for most of Vancouver Island for Monday night, Nov. 8, 2021. Gusting winds could cause power outages and other damage. (Citizen file)

Wind warning issued for Vancouver Island

Strong gusting winds developing Monday night

It’s time to batten down the hatches.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for most of Vancouver Island, including both the West and East coasts, as well as the North Island, an has issued a special weather statement for inland Vancouver Island.

The wind warning indicates that people should be ready for strong southeast winds to develop tonight (Monday, Nov. 8) gusting from 70 km/h to 90 km/h. Victoria should also prepare for westerly winds Tuesday morning from 70 km/h to 90 km/h. Inland Vancouver Island can expect winds gusting from 50 km/h to 70 km/h. On the North Island winds could reach up to 110 km/h.

The winds could cause damage to things like roof shingles and windows on buildings, and could toss around loose objects like garbage cans and patio furniture. There’s also the risk of tree limbs breaking, so people are advised to avoid wooded areas. Campers are warned to move to sturdy shelters.

Strong winds also bring the chance of power outages.

BC Ferries warns that the winds may affect ferry service. So far no sailings have been cancelled, though several had been suspended on Monday morning. Click here for more.

Weather

Previous story
VIDEO: How warming affects Arctic sea ice, polar bears
Next story
Abbotsford farmer first in B.C. to grow and harvest ‘world’s most expensive spice’

Just Posted

A wind warning has been issued for most of Vancouver Island for Monday night, Nov. 8, 2021. Gusting winds could cause power outages and other damage. (Citizen file)
Wind warning issued for Vancouver Island

Alberni Valley residents concerned about climate change gather in front of Alberni-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne’s office on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 to hold a vigil for the hundreds of B.C. victims of June’s heat dome. The vigil will take place every Monday at 7 p.m. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN MAYBA) Alberni Valley residents concerned about climate change gather in front of Alberni-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne’s office on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 to hold a vigil for the hundreds of B.C. victims of June’s heat dome. The vigil will take place every Monday at 7 p.m. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN MAYBA)
Port Alberni residents hold candlelight vigil for victims of summer heat dome

Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist makes a save with the toe of his pad during a Clippers powerplay opportunity on Nov. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Goaltender Hobie Hedquist earns third straight shutout for Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Employees at Alberni Brewing Company dressed in orange on Monday, Oct. 25 for the first burger fundraiser night for Tseshaht First Nation’s residential school memorial fund. The event raised $225. The next burger fundraiser will take place on Nov. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Brewing’s first burger fundraiser for Tseshaht AIRS memorial a success