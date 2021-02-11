An update to Environment Canada's snowfall warning said up to 30 centimetres of snow could be in store for Greater Victoria Tuesday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Winter storm watch snow warning issued for much of Vancouver Island

Wet Pacific air colliding with cold snap could bring 15-25 cm Friday night

That snowfall that’s been teasing Vancouver Island for most of the week?

It’s about to get serious.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch for large parts of southern Vancouver Island early Thursday morning, warning of significant snowfall Friday night and Saturday morning.

“Pacific moisture will begin to collide with the arctic front along Vancouver Island Friday night. Snow that is forecast to start Friday evening will persist through Saturday morning,” the alert states. “It’s uncertain at this time how much snow will fall, but computer models are beginning to agree on amounts of 15 to 25 cm.”

The watch extends from Greater Victoria to Qualicum Beach and includes Tofino.

Flurries are also in the forecast today and the next few days for much of the Island, including areas currently not included in the storm watch.

The snow could turn to rain on Sunday and into the early parts of next week as the Arctic outflow that has settled in over the past few days begins dissipate.

