WITH VIDEO: Marmot release on Mount Washington

Three captive-bred Vancouver Island Marmots were released on Mount Washington Tuesday in hopes of growing the species, which is still considered Canada’s most endangered mammal.

Mike Lester, field co-ordinator for the Marmot Recovery Foundation said the release is to bolster the population and get it to a stage where it can be self-sustaining.

“When we get to a point – maybe 600 or 1,000 marmots – when a bad year doesn’t bring it down to that low level where we’re really concerned and it can tough those years out, it’s self-sustaining – that’s the number we’re looking for.”

The three marmots – two males and a female – were raised at the Calgary Zoo, and Lester explained they will spend the first few days in their new home exploring their surroundings and will attempt to make small excursions away from their nest box.

“It’s great to see them wide-eyed as they look at the big wide world. They’ve only seen the inside of a cage until now, and after a year of life, they’re seeing the natural habitat.”

For more information, visit marmots.org.

 

Previous story
Port Alberni RCMP seek Colin Affleck after breach of probation
Next story
Video of hens trapped in manure at B.C. farm prompts investigation, questions

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP seek Colin Affleck after breach of probation

Warrant issued for Affleck’s arrest

Supportive housing project announced for Port Alberni

Province of B.C. will invest $7.4 million in modular homes

Alberni Golf hosts West Coast Amateur

Men’s tournament took place June 16-17

Art project will brighten Uptown area in Port Alberni

Proposal relies on sponsorships, not tax dollars

Alberni airport one step closer to published GPS approach

Airport superintendent says designs are now in Nav Canada’s hands

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

North Island College remembers former president, Dr. Lou Dryden

North Island College staff and faculty would like to express their condolences… Continue reading

WITH VIDEO: Marmot release on Mount Washington

Three captive-bred Vancouver Island Marmots were released on Mount Washington Tuesday in… Continue reading

Video of hens trapped in manure at B.C. farm prompts investigation, questions

Experts skeptical of footage, but lawyer says full video confirms horrific details

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer

After two scares with protective does, Penticton woman afraid to go out for a walk

Shaq on his Hollywood plans: ‘I want to be the next Rock’

Post-NBA life has been very successful for the four-time NBA champion

Protected bird nearly cancels music festival

The bird and the four eggs — both of which enjoy protected status in Canada — would have been in the middle of Ottawa Bluesfest

Most Read