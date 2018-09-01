West Coast residents and visitors are being urged to keep their pets on a leash after wolves attacked a dog on Chesterman Beach Saturday morning. (Cheryl Alexander - photo)

Wolves kill dog on Tofino beach

“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed.”

Two wolves are believed to have killed a dog on Tofino’s Chesterman Beach Saturday morning.

The dog had been let outside, off-leash, in the early morning hours of Sept. 1, according to WildSafe B.C. Pacific Rim coordinator Bob Hansen.

“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed,” Hansen told the Westerly News. “We don’t know how many wolves exactly were involved, but the indications were that there was at least two…It looks like, from the wounds, that two wolves were holding onto the dog at the same time.”

Hansen said he plans to put out information about co-existing with wildlife through his WildSafeBC Facebook page and urges all dog owners to keep their pets on a leash whenever they’re outside.

“We are living with all of these wild animals together on this landscape,” he said. “There are direct ways to increase the safety of our pets and one of the most direct ways to do that is to have them on-leash and keep them in at night.”

He noted that a wolf attacked a leashed-dog in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve in March of 2017, but added that “99.9 per cent of the time” leashes protect pets from being attacked.

He said anyone who spots a wolf in the community must immediately contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

The Westerly News has reached out to the Conservation Officer Service and will update this story as soon as new information is released.

READ MORE: Wolf killed in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve between Tofino and Ucluelet

READ MORE: Wolf killed in Ucluelet

READ MORE: Leashes and owner’s actions keep Ucluelet dogs safe during wolf encounter

READ MORE: Behest of the West: Wolf Advisory should have included dog ban

Previous story
Wildfires led to increased air traffic at Alberni Valley Regional Airport in August
Next story
Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Just Posted

Wildfires led to increased air traffic at Alberni Valley Regional Airport in August

AVRA is not collecting payment from commercial flights yet

Wrap up your summer on one of Vancouver Island’s best beaches

Big read: Fourteen picture-perfect places to catch a few rays this long weekend

Port Alberni Portal Players raise new theatre curtains

Capitol Theatre’s new curtains a result of fundraising initiative

Tali Campbell steps down as director of business operations for Bulldogs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs hired Campbell in August 2017

Salmon fishing was good for Legion Br. 293’s annual derby

Approximately 100 entered the derby

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Whitecaps hang on to rattle Earthquakes 2-1

Vancouver beats San Jose, extends MLS unbeaten streak to 6

Blue Jays GM feels Donaldson trade was ‘best decision’ for team’s future

2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson was traded to the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named later

Cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in B.C. community

Public health officials are investigating the source of the bacteria in Surrey

VIDEO: Cougars at play in Vancouver Island backyard

A Vancouver Island resident had a surprise when she looked out her… Continue reading

Crews hold wildfire near Okanagan Falls

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

Wolves kill dog on Tofino beach

“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed.”

Repeat offender gets 18-month sentence for child porn possession in Nanaimo

Graham James Lackey, 51, sentenced at provincial court in Nanaimo Aug. 30

Most Read