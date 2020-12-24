Woman has wallet stolen while handing out soup to people experiencing homelessness in Nanaimo

Suspect has been identified and is facing charges of fraud and theft, say RCMP

A woman was victimized by theft this month while she was handing out soup to people experiencing homelessness in Nanaimo.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release issued this week, a woman had her cell phone and wallet stolen while she was volunteering downtown Dec. 6. Within an hour of the theft, more than $160 in unauthorized charges had been made on her debit card.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from various businesses and were able to identify a 20-year-old female suspect who is now facing charges of theft and fraud.

Police noted that although the victim was reimbursed for the charges to her bank account, she did not get back her phone or wallet and needed to cancel all her credit cards and replace personal identification.

The RCMP press release called the incident a “Grinch” moment.

“Not fair…” noted the release. “If this doesn’t scream Grinch, nothing does.”

READ ALSO: ‘Unruly’ customer tries to steal rubbing alcohol, spits on employee in downtown Nanaimo



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP Briefs