Women assaulted in pair of weekend attacks in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating two unrelated assaults—including a sexual assault—on women that occurred in the early-morning hours of Jan. 25-26. Both women were attacked by strangers.
On Saturday, Jan. 25 between 4 and 5 a.m., a woman walking along Third Avenue near Dunbar Street was allegedly grabbed by two men and money demanded from her. As she raised her hands in defense, one of the suspects bit her hand, Port Alberni RCMP media liaison Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.
The woman fought off her assaulters and ran away, going to West Coast General Hospital for treatment before she called police.
The suspects are described as Caucasian men with scruffy beards, about 5’6 tall and wearing hoodies. One of the suspects was wearing red pajama pants, had a thin build, bad acne and possibly spoke with a lisp.
On Sunday, Jan. 26 at approximately 5:45 a.m., a woman was retrieving some items from her vehicle parked across from Echo Village at 4200 10th Ave. when an unknown man came out of the nearby woods and grabbed her from behind, sexually assaulting her. She yelled and fought him off. The suspect fled into the small recreational wooded area which has walking paths in and out.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 5’10, un shaven, wearing dark clothing and having a strong fishy odor about him.
“These are very serious incidents and a frightening event for anyone to experience. These women did the right thing by yelling out and fighting off their attackers and reporting to police as soon as they were able,” Hayden said.
Police are asking for people living in the surrounding areas of the assaults to check their security or dash cam videos.
Anyone who witnessed either of these crimes or who has information is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.