Work begins on Burde Street watermain replacement project in Port Alberni

Traffic disruptions to occur on 10th Avenue at Burde Street Aug. 2–3

Work has begun on the Burde Street watermain replacement project.

Crews from Bowerman Construction have been digging up portions of Burde Street between Seventh Avenue and 10th Avenue, since early July. Project manager Kevin Couwenberg said the project, which will cost an estimated $1 million, will transition across 10th Avenue after the B.C. Day long weekend.

READ: Burde Street watermain project increases, triples in cost to $1M

Crews will begin working on the east shoulder of 10th Avenue (opposite the side where work is being done on Burde Street right now).

“Tenth Avenue will be single lane, alternating traffic for Aug. 2 and Aug. 3,” Couwenberg said.

Once that work is complete they will be off 10th Avenue for the first couple of weeks of August, then will return to tie in the new water system to the old system. An above-ground pressure-reducing station is also being built at Burde Street and Seventh Avenue.

Although signs erected in Burde Street neighbourhoods state the work will take place between June and October, Couwenberg hopes to finish early—perhaps mid-September.

“We have to go back in there and put in all the service pumps from the new main to the properties.”

The scope of the job was expanded earlier this year, which meant the price tag increased. The size of the watermain was increased in anticipation of future growth on upper Burde Street, and firefighting infrastructure that was at the end of its life is being replaced.

Bowerman crews have been temporarily patching as they dig up Burde Street because they will need to go back into these areas, he explained. Once the watermain replacement is complete affected roads will be paved with asphalt.

“That will be the last thing we do.”

Couwenberg said the detours in the area have been necessary for crews to get the watermain replacement work done as quickly as possible. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.”


