A person uses a shovel to clear snow from around a parked vehicle as snow falls in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Weather alerts blanket most of British Columbia, Yukon and a large portion of Alberta as a bitterly cold system sweeps across those regions and another round of snow threatens southern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A person uses a shovel to clear snow from around a parked vehicle as snow falls in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Weather alerts blanket most of British Columbia, Yukon and a large portion of Alberta as a bitterly cold system sweeps across those regions and another round of snow threatens southern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Yukon wind chill below -50 C, more snow for southern B.C., as frigid system hits

Weather office predicts frigid conditions are expected to last much of the week

Weather alerts blanket most of British Columbia, Yukon and a large portion of Alberta as a bitterly cold system sweeps across those regions and another round of snow threatens southern B.C.

Environment Canada says the unseasonably cold temperatures will bring wind chill values in parts of B.C. and Alberta to near or below — 40 C, while it could feel as cold as -54 C overnight in northern Yukon.

The weather office predicts frigid conditions are expected to last for much of the week.

Southern B.C., is still recovering from a Sunday snowfall that dumped anywhere from five to 30 centimetres across the Lower Mainland, leaving many key roads and bridges slick and ice covered.

Additional snowfall warnings now blanket Vancouver Island, the inner south coast including Metro Vancouver and southern Okanagan.

A further 10 to 15 centimetres is expected by early Tuesday, with even more forecast for mountain passes east of Vancouver and on the Malahat Highway north of Victoria.

RELATED: Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland

Severe weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Perfect storm’ of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates
Next story
Holiday season power outages increasing drastically as storms surge: BC Hydro

Just Posted

Students and staff from Maquinna Elementary School fill the Salvation Army truck with the 500 food items they collected in an annual food drive in December 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY JULIE DAWSON)
Maquinna Elementary students collect food for Salvation Army

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for Scott Andrew Bezanson of Port Alberni, who hasn’t been seen since Dec. 2, 2022. (RCMP PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP ask for help finding missing man

Keith Ellwood (operations manager at Western Forest Products) presents a cheque to Major Michael Ramsay and Lisa George of the Salvation Army. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Western Forest Products donates $10k to Port Alberni Salvation Army

Water flowing toward Stamp Falls in Stamp River Provincial Park is strong on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s community arts council to hold landmark-inspired art exhibit

Pop-up banner image