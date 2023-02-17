German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, right, and Colombia’s Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva Duran, left, pose during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Thomas Kienzle/Pool Photo via AP)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, right, and Colombia’s Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva Duran, left, pose during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Thomas Kienzle/Pool Photo via AP)

Zelenskyy pushes for speedy support to avoid more deaths

‘There is no alternative to speed, because it’s speed that life depends on’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western allies Friday to quicken their military support for Ukraine, warning at a major international security conference that delays would play into Russia’s hand as the invasion approaches its first anniversary.

“There is no alternative to speed, because it’s speed that life depends on,” Zelenskyy told the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Ukraine depends on Western weapons to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambition to seize large areas of the country. The military aid has become a test of foreign governments’ resolve in light of increasing financial costs.

About 40 heads of state and government, as well as politicians and security experts from almost 100 countries are due to attend the three-day gathering amid fears that the fighting in Ukraine could invite a new Cold War.

In his plea for more Western weapons, Zelenskyy compared Ukraine’s struggle against the Russian invasion to the biblical fight between David and Goliath, saying his country had David’s courage but needed help getting the sling.

Zelenskyy vowed that his country would ultimately prevail over Moscow’s aggression — and even predicted that victory would happen this year. But he warned that Russia “can still destroy many lives.”

“That is why we need to hurry up,” Zelenskyy said. “We need the speed.”

Zelenskyy portrays Ukraine as defending Western values of freedom and democracy against tyranny and argues that his country needs to be properly equipped to fend off Russia’s much bigger force. Western countries have sided with him, but at times they have been slow to meet his requests.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been one of Ukraine’s main backers, renewed pledges to help but also insisted that Kyiv’s allies must not be hasty.

“For all the pressure to act that there doubtless is, in this decisive question, care must come before rushing, cohesion before solo performances,” said Scholz, who has hesitated before taking new steps to help Ukraine.

Berlin agreed last month to deliver German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine and to grant other countries permission to do the same. German officials, who faced heavy pressure to send the Leopards, have since indicated that they are disappointed other countries have not offered more armor.

Scholz urged “all who can deliver such battle tanks” to do so. He said Germany will do what it can “to make this decision easier for our partners,” for instance by training Ukrainian soldiers or helping with logistics.

The need to supply Ukraine with billions of dollars’ worth of military aid has sometimes strained allied countries. After receiving Western pledges of tanks and more ammunition, Kyiv is now hoping for fighter jets, but some countries have balked at sending them.

French President Emmanuel Macron endorsed Zelenskyy’s appeal.

“We must collectively be credible,” Macron told the gathering, “because it’s the only way to make Russia come back to the negotiating table in an acceptable manner and build a sustainable peace. That is: at a time and under conditions to be chosen by Ukrainians.”

For the first time in two decades, conference organizers did not invite Russian officials to Munich. It was the latest snub as Western countries seek to isolate Russia diplomatically over the invasion that began on Feb. 24, 2022.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to address the conference on Saturday. She will lay out what’s at stake in the war, and why it matters, to bolster the case for maintaining U.S. support for Ukraine for as long as necessary, the White House said.

“We will make sure that we do everything possible within our power to strengthen Ukraine’s position on the battlefield. So that if and when there are negotiations, Ukraine will be in the strongest position in a negotiation,” Harris told MSNBC in an interview that aired Friday.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said Russia’s invasion must be stopped or it will not end with Ukraine.

“So there is no other option but for us to support Ukraine as much as we can,” he said.

—Karl Ritter, The Associated Press

RELATED: Moldova’s president outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple her government

RussiaUkraine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. First Nation orders Trans Mountain to stop work on their land

Just Posted

The four candidates for the Cherry Creek byelection. Clockwise from top left: Darren DeLuca, Jen Smith, Mike Sparrow and Tom Verbrugge. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Four candidates declared for Cherry Creek byelection

Joyce Bergen is offering free tax services for seniors and low income earners. <ins>(SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)</ins>
Free tax service available for low income earners in Port Alberni

Minnie Paterson’s gold medal is on display at the Alberni Valley Museum for Heritage Week. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Museum presents new exhibit on West Coast heroine Minnie Paterson

The Steadies will be performing at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Feb. 17. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The Steadies bring the party to Rainbow Room in Port Alberni