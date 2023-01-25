Notice of Public Hearing: ByLaws P1451 & P1452

A Public Hearing for residents and property owners of Electoral Area ‘E’ – Beaver Creek has been scheduled to consider Bylaws P1451 and P1452. These bylaws are necessary to facilitate subdivision proposals for two (2) separate properties.

HEARING DETAILS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Public Hearing for Bylaws P1451 & P1452

Electronic, call-in or in-person attendance

WHAT’S IT ABOUT?

Bylaw P1451 is a Zoning Atlas Amendment Bylaw to rezone LOT 3, DISTRICT LOT 108, ALBERNI DISTRICT, PLAN 29766 from Small Holdings (A1) District to Acreage Residential (RA3) District in order to accommodate a two (2) lot subdivision.

Russell Schut – 6222 Fern Rd, Property Owner

Bylaw P1452 is a Zoning Atlas Amendment Bylaw to rezone LOT B, DISTRICT LOT 88, ALBERNI DISTRICT, PLAN 26855, EXCEPT PART WITHIN PLAN 30145 from Small Holdings (A1) District to Acreage Residential (RA3) District in order to accommodate a two (2) lot subdivision.

Karl & Anna Foehse – 6134 Wadena Rd, Property Owner

HOW CAN I LEARN MORE?

The Public Hearing will be held by the Director for Electoral Area ‘E’, the Alternate Director or the Chairperson of the Regional District. The Board resolution making this delegation, Bylaws P1451 and P1452, and all relevant background documents are available for review in the ACRD office or online at https://www.acrd.bc.ca/events/31-1-2023/. This Public Hearing will be recorded and livestreamed on the ACRD website.

Planning staff are available to answer questions in person, through email, or by phone during normal office hours 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, from January 18, 2023 to January 31, 2023, excluding statutory holidays.

HOW CAN I PROVIDE INPUT?

Anyone who feels their interest in property will be affected by the proposed bylaw(s) will be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard. If you wish to participate in the Public Hearing in-person, electronically or by phone, full instructions to do so are available online at https://www.acrd.bc.ca/events/31-1-2023/ or can be provided by contacting Planning staff by email at planning@acrd.bc.ca or by phone at 250-720-2700.

Written correspondence can be submitted to the ACRD by one of the following methods:

Hard copy delivered to the ACRD office in person or by mail

Email sent to planning@acrd.bc.ca

Fax sent to 250-723-1327

Email or fax correspondence will only be considered received if receipt confirmation is provided by ACRD staff. Written submissions provided in advance of the Public Hearing must be received by the ACRD no earlier than 8:00 am on January 18, 2023 and no later than 4:00 pm on January 31, 2023 to ensure their inclusion in the public record. Correspondence submitted ahead of the Public Hearing outside of these parameters will not be included.

QUESTIONS?

Regional District of Alberni-Clayoquot

Planning Department

3008 Fifth Avenue, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 2E3

Phone: 250-720-2700 Fax: 250-723-1327

Email: planning@acrd.bc.ca