January 13, 2022

In Loving Memory ~

It is with sadness we announce that Colleen passed away peacefully with lifelong friends Lynn and Debbie and sister Susan at her side.

Colleen was well known in many different circles… as a teacher, a gardener and as a heartfelt volunteer. But her greatest joy was her friends and she thought of them to the end. Sarah in Africa, Norie in Japan, Karen, Geri, Shealagh and many, many more. You were what made Colleen so happy!

Colleen is survived by her son Stephen, her sister Susan and her brothers Mike and Dave.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Please tell us why Colleen was important to you. Email colleengatenby@yahoo.ca