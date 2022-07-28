David Scott Bishop

In Loving Memory ~
June 10, 1943 ~ May 25, 2022
A Celebration of Life for Dave will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Trinity Anglican & Lutheran Church, 4677 Angus St, Port Alberni with Reverend Brenda Nestergaard-Paul officiating.
