Dino Anthony Giacomazzi

In Loving Memory (1942-2022) ~

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Dino, born in Timmins, Ontario & spent the majority of his life here on the island.

He was predeceased by his daughter Dina & parents Antonio & Julia.

He is survived by his loving wife Pierrette (Peachy), daughter Roma (Ray), Dominic (Chloe), sisters Elaine & Angie, & families.

Dino made many friends & connections throughout his life & career. He will be forever loved & missed by all of us. Dino, rest in peace with Dina.

A celebration of life will be held August 30th from 2 – 4 at the Rotary Memorial Welch Park. 2945 – West Island Highway, Qualicum Beach.