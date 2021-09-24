In Loving Memory ~ (1935-2021) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maurice Henry Seguin.

Predeceased by his daughter Michele (Wayne) and survived by his two sons Bob (Dyann), David (Mandy), daughter Linda (Bob), grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Maurice moved from Ontario to Port Alberni in 1955. As a young man and well into his retirement, he remained an avid bowler, golfer and hockey player. Maurice played hockey on several teams throughout his life, such as the “Argyle Jets”, and “Old Puckers”.

Maurice remained a lifelong fan of the Montreal Canadiens and spent many nights watching hockey with family and friends. Having worked in the Plywoods since his young adulthood, Maurice made many lifelong friends at his place of employment.

The family would like to thank Dr. Marc Puts (Dana) and Dave Steinhauer for their thoughtfulness friendship and care. Obituary