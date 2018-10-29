October 29, 2018

Mosey, Rita H late of Abbotsford, BC passed away on October 29, 2018 at age 65 years.

She is lovingly survived by Bob, her husband of 46 years, daughters Lorraine (Colin), Debra (David), son Gordon (Michelle), sisters Audrey, and Theresa (Louis) and 7 grandchildren: Regan, Hannah, Joy, Daniel, Kyle, Erica and Megan.

She was predeceased by: George Tabak, Evelyn Tabak, Anna Tabak, and Alan Hoekstra.

Rita was a member of Trinity Christian Reformed Church and previously a member of the Alberni Valley Christian Reformed Church. She loved volunteering in the Alberni Valley CRC church library. She loved travelling to visit her grandchildren and cruising with her husband Bob.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Christian Reformed Church, 3215 Trethewey Street, Abbotsford, BC. Burial will be held at Hazelwood Cemetery at 34070 Hazelwood Ave, Abbotsford, BC.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Holmberg House. Thank you to the staff at Holmberg House for their exceptional care and compassion.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.woodlawnfh-abbotsford.com.

Woodlawn Funeral Home- Abbotsford