It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loving Father, Father in Law, Grandfather and Papa at the age of 91.

Predeceased by his loving wife Lillian, son Richard, daughter Pattie, grand daughter Pamela, 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Robert is survived by his loving children Roberta (Don), Shirly (Bruce), Colleen (Kevin), Susan (Chris), Robert (Rolanda) and Carolyn (Dave); 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Dad was born in Saskatchewan and stayed there until he started his adventures, which led him to Kelowna where he met the love of his life, Lillian. They soon married in 1950 and moved to Port Alberni where they started their family.

Dad, our hearts are missing you so much.

The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff of the West Coast General Hospital as well as Dr Williams for the care they give to our Dad during his stay.

