Canucks’ prospect Adam Gaudette could join Vancouver before the end of the season. (@GoNUmhockey/Twitter)

COLUMN: Why fans should continue watching the Canucks

After a tough season, Vancouver fans have promise for remaining 11 games

After Wednesday’s shutout loss to Anaheim, the Vancouver Canucks were officially eliminated from playoff contention. This will be the third straight year Vancouver has missed the playoffs.

It is safe to say that the Canucks’ season has been abysmal, though there has been some highlights. Forwards Brock Boeser, Bo Horvart and even Brendan Leipsic showed promise through tough times.

Still fans may be thinking, why would they ever watch the remaining 11 games?

I do believe there are several reasons:

Tanking for first overall pick

Vancouver is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games and have not scored a goal in a week. They sit third last in the NHL and the odds of them receiving the first overall pick are growing.

Canucks have never picked first in the NHL entry draft, and this year, Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is almost assured to be selected first. Knowing Vancouver, they desperately need prospects on defence.

Thatcher Demko:

Demko is Vancouver’s goalie of the future. As the Canucks continue to fall in the standings, the idea of calling him up for a few starts to gain experience is intriguing.

The 22-year-old currently has a 20-10-4 record with a 2.51 goals against and .920 save percentage for the Utica Comets.

Adam Gaudette:

Centre Gaudette could join the Canucks as early as this Sunday, when the NCAA announces the bracket for the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Ice Hockey Championships. This would be similar to when Boeser joined the Canucks for nine games last year.

Gaudette, 21, leads the NCAA in scoring, was named the Hockey East Player of the Year, and is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top college hockey player.

Last of the Sedins?

Daniel and Henrik Sedin have not announced their retirement or their intent to play next season. They are 37 years old, but they are producing and not by any means holding the team back.

We could be witnessing the last few games that the only two 1,000-point men in franchise history will ever play in a Canucks uniform.

When will we score?

It’s been 212 minutes of play, or just over 10 periods, since Vancouver last scored a goal, which was last Friday against the Minnesota Wild. When they’ll finally get on the board again is a mystery, but fans should stay curious.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
