EDITORIAL: Agreement changes the political landscape

An agreement between two of Canada’s federal political parties has generated a level of outrage for what has been described by some as a power grab.
The agreement, which took place between the minority Liberals and the New Democrats earlier this month, could keep the Liberals in power until 2025.
Under the terms of this agreement, the NDP will not move for a motion of non-confidence, nor will the party vote for a motion of non-confidence.
The two parties are now working on a dental-care program for low-income Canadians, national pharmacare, affordable housing, phasing out subsidies for fossil fuels and forbidding the use of replacement workers during strikes or lockouts and supporting Indigenous communities wishing to undertake burial searches at sites of former residential schools.
In short, this agreement brings to the forefront some causes dear to the NDP in exchange for a level of support of the Liberals.
Agreements between political parties are nothing new in Canadian politics.
In past federal minorities, arrangements have been made between the NDP and the Progressive Conservatives or the Liberals. During those years, the NDP were neither the governing party nor the official opposition, but wielded considerable power.
The agreement between the Liberals and the NDP should not be seen as a merger of two political ideologies, nor as an iron-clad promise of unconditional NDP support for the Liberals. The NDP still have their unique voice in Canadian politics, and the party is able to withdraw its support for the Liberals at any time.
Despite the support from the New Democrats, the federal Liberals still have a minority government and must still tread carefully.
– Black Press