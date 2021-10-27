EDITORIAL: COVID-19 restrictions are an inconvenience, and nothing worse

The restrictions and precautions in place to slow the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are affecting all of us, but despite the limitations, many activities can still continue.

Masks are required inside businesses and public buildings. Proof of vaccination is required for people at restaurants, bars and other eating and drinking establishments. And a vaccine passport program is being developed for travellers.

Few people enjoy coping with such restrictions, and some have voiced loud complaints about them. However, the reality is that that these measures do not ban personal freedoms. Most activities are still open to the public, despite the restrictions.

Shoppers may continue to go to stores. Diners are able to go out for a meal. Sports fans may attend games. People of faith may gather for religious services at places of worship. Earlier pandemic measures were far more restrictive, prohibiting or severely restricting many in-person gatherings and activities.

The present measures are necessary as the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern in British Columbia and around the world.

Within this province, around 200,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded since the pandemic began and more than 2,000 people have died from the virus.

Hundreds of new cases are reported each day, and deaths from COVID-19 are continuing.

Globally, close to 250 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded, including around five million deaths as a result of the pandemic.

Around three-quarters of all British Columbians are now fully vaccinated, and even more have received at least one dose. These efforts have helped to keep our case numbers from skyrocketing. However, despite the vaccination efforts, the pandemic remains with us.

Living with an ongoing pandemic will involve restrictions and limitations. However, we are still able to take part in many of the activities we want.

The restrictions and precautions should be seen as nothing more than an inconvenience.

— Black Press

Coronavirus