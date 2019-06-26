EDITORIAL: Graduates are the voices of today

The latter half of June is always filled with school awards banquets, final exams and graduation ceremonies. Both Eighth Avenue Learning Centre and North Island College celebrated their graduations last week, and on Friday, students from Alberni District Secondary School will don caps and gowns to walk across the stage and accept their Dogwood certificates.

This is always such a time of hope (and for some, of fearing what is to come at the end of the summer). Lately though, we have been hearing criticism of what our youth are standing up for and how they’re saying it.

We say, pay no attention to the people behind the curtain of doomsaying. What you have to say is important. Keep saying it. People have the right to disagree, but you deserve their respect no matter whether they have the same opinion or not.

The people criticizing our young people have forgotten that they were the voices of yesterday. The graduating classes of 2019 are the voices of today, and will become our future leaders.

As graduate Sarah Higginson said at the conclusion of Alberni District Secondary School’s awards and bursaries night, ‘We’re in the presence of forthcoming success.’

This year’s graduates, no matter if they are completing trades programs, academics, diplomas or degrees, they will be using their talent to better our world ‘no matter what they decide to do.’

It is up to those of us who have already taken the first steps along the path to success to help guide their way. Preferably with encouragement.

— Alberni Valley News