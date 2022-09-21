EDITORIAL: Only some housing solutions can be found at local council tables

Civic leaders will need partners at provincial and federal levels to tackle the affordability crisis

After several years of frantic price increases, the real estate market is cooling in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and across the region. (File photo)

Housing is on the ballot this fall in just about every city and town across B.C.

With house prices and rent ludicrously expensive and no end in sight to the crisis of homelessness, municipal candidates are all saying affordability is one of their key issues.

But how will our would-be mayors and councillors tackle this issue?

Is it cutting red tape to increase the speed of development? Greater density? Infill development? Prioritizing co-ops, co-housing, seniors housing, and subsidized housing? Partnerships with BC Housing?

Each candidate is going to have to convince voters that not only can they bring in the best policies, they can also implement those policies effectively.

But the truth is, while municipal politicians are an important part of the process, they can’t solve this problem alone. The unhinged boom in housing prices has been a worldwide phenomenon. New Zealand, Britain, and the U.S. have all seen similar superheated markets.

There are key things local governments can do, but the heaviest lifting will be done by provincial and federal leaders, and by Canada’s central bank. We’re not going to solve a worldwide housing issue around the council tables in medium-sized suburbs.

— Black Press

affordable housingBC municipal electionMaple RidgePitt Meadows