EDITORIAL: Precautions can be part of Christmas celebrations

While the festive season is a time to gather with family and friends, this year may feel like a bit of deja vu.

For the second year in a row, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are affecting the tone of celebrations.

Around the world, more than 270 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded, and more than 5.3 million deaths have resulted from the pandemic. Here in Canada, we have seen more than 1.8 million cases and around 30,000 deaths from COVID-19. Others are dealing with ongoing health issues as a result of an earlier bout with this virus.

The vast majority of Canadians have been vaccinated, and this has helped, but new variants can still present health risks, even to those who have had their vaccines.

Because of these chilling statistics, some will not feel comfortable being around friends and family members during this time of year. Some may have concerns about inadvertently spreading the virus to family members who are elderly or have compromised immune systems. And some may simply wish to avoid arguments between vaccinated and unvaccinated people during this time of the year.

That’s why it’s important to have some difficult and potentially uncomfortable discussions before the festive gatherings begin. Talking about personal concerns and taking precautions are a necessity during the pandemic.

Although many of us would like to go back to a Christmas that wasn’t tempered by an ongoing pandemic, seasonal celebrations need to change accordingly, at least for now.

This is the season when messages of peace and goodwill abound. It is a time to express wishes of joy and good cheer to all we encounter in our daily lives. This spirit of peace and goodwill can show itself in the celebrations we take part in. How we structure those gatherings now will help keep us safe to be able to come together again in the future.

— Black Press

ChristmasCoronavirus