EDITORIAL: The arts need community support in the Alberni Valley

The arts are an integral part of any community.

The arts cross cultural, social and economic barriers. In all forms the arts have the ability to draw a community together, provoke conversation and educate people in non-linear ways.

The coronavirus pandemic presented a catch-22 for arts organizations, artists and performers. Just as venues were shutting down due to social restraints, people at home were searching for entertainment to keep their minds off of their isolation.

Many artists found ways to perform online, songwriters found inspiration and are now publishing new music, and authors wrote books, poems and screenplays. They found ways to bring their creativity to the masses. The only problem was it wasn’t bringing in revenue.

Now it’s time for the masses to say thank you by supporting the arts in whatever way they can.

The Alberni Valley has a rich arts community, from amateur theatre to live music, and a multitude of multi-media artists and artisans. The arts can be an economic driver; they bring in tourists, spark innovation, enhance cultural understanding and improve the mental well-being of both participants and audience.

A University of Pennsylvania study states that a high concentration of arts in a city fosters higher social interaction and civic engagement. If ever a community needed more social interaction, it’s the Alberni Valley.

How can we support the arts in the Alberni Valley? That’s easy. Go see a play; listen to live music; buy a book written by a local author; visit a gallery; buy art, and if you can’t buy art, promote it to others.

— Alberni Valley News

Port Alberni