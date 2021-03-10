LETTER: Bring back rooming houses to help solve low-income housing issue

To the Editor,

Where are the rooming houses? When I was in my 20s living and working in Vancouver, circa 1970, I found myself unable to find affordable housing. I checked out several rooming houses and found the perfect one for me. I stayed there under a year while I was able to get a damage deposit together and first month’s rent for my own apartment.

My “room” had a kitchenette and bathroom—really rare because everyone else shared the kitchen and baths. The lady that owned the house was terrific and she was able to make a small income.

The only thing I see like it now are halfway houses but they are not suitable for everyone. What about a dialogue about this instead of trying to build cheap individual housing that will need to be managed.

Brenda Young,

Port Alberni

