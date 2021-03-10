letter

LETTER: Bring back rooming houses to help solve low-income housing issue

My “room” had a kitchenette and bathroom…

To the Editor,

Where are the rooming houses? When I was in my 20s living and working in Vancouver, circa 1970, I found myself unable to find affordable housing. I checked out several rooming houses and found the perfect one for me. I stayed there under a year while I was able to get a damage deposit together and first month’s rent for my own apartment.

My “room” had a kitchenette and bathroom—really rare because everyone else shared the kitchen and baths. The lady that owned the house was terrific and she was able to make a small income.

The only thing I see like it now are halfway houses but they are not suitable for everyone. What about a dialogue about this instead of trying to build cheap individual housing that will need to be managed.

Brenda Young,

Port Alberni

Port Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Gov’t needs to listen to people when it comes to old growth forests
Next story
LETTER: Access to Port Alberni’s pool is too restricted, says writer

Just Posted

Do you feel lucky this week? The Rollin Art Centre is selling mystery book bags in different genres as a mini fundraiser. (ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Mystery book bags on sale at Rollin Art Centre

Bags include 10 books, all in the same genre

Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna continue on their journey through Port Alberni after a couple of interviews on a soggy Friday, March 5, 2021. Yellowlees left Tofino four days previously and intends to walk to Newfoundland and Labrador to raise awareness for a Scottish environmental charity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman to trek across Canada

Michael Yellowlees departs Tofino to raise funds for endangered Caledonian Forest

The sun shines on Pachena Beach on Vancouver Island’s west coast. The Huu-ay-aht First Nations have plans to expand the Pachena Campground in 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY HEATHER THOMSON)
Huu-ay-aht First Nations receive $510K to expand Pachena Bay Campground

Grant is part of the province’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program

The Echo 67 Aquatic Centre is nearing the end of its service life, and many people in Port Alberni want to see a new pool. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni, ACRD propose feasibility study for new pool

Replacement of Echo 67 Aquatic Centre not moving fast enough for some residents

The former BC ferry MV Tenaka will be leaving Port Alberni’s harbour at the end of March after someone in Alaska bought it from Lady Rose Marine Services. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose Marine Services sells former BC ferry

Port Alberni business had hopes of servicing car ferry to west coast before COVID-19 hit

Two transient orcas were spotted near the shores of Esquimalt Monday afternoon. (Miller Fernandez/Facebook video)
VIDEO: Orcas spotted close to shore in Esquimalt

Transient brothers give Greater Victoria residents a show

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

The sea otter pup rescued in Port Hardy that was sent to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver. (Davida Hudson photo)
Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering after Port Hardy rescue

Rescued sea otter pup survives flight to Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Hilary Shandonay, an employee of Pura Vida Vans, sits in a converted van. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options

Maxime Rico, Sun Peaks ski patroller, has been living in his 2014 Mercedes Sprinter for two years

Most Read