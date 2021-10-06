Email editor@mi-reporter.com

LETTER: Burde Street ponds could be Port Alberni’s nature park

The Burde Street Ponds, surrounding forest trails and beautiful green space are my sanctuary…

To the Editor,

The Burde Street Ponds, surrounding forest trails and beautiful green space are my sanctuary; a quiet, calm space where I go to renew myself. I know there are others like me.

The easily accessible shaded walking trails and abundant beauty are a drawing card for many types of people, locals and tourists alike. This gem far exceeds any other park area within the City of Port Alberni for those seeking a connection with nature or a quiet place to get away from it all. It offers photographic opportunities; education on wildlife; nesting sites for birds such as the beautiful Wood ducks and barred owls; a stopover for migrating water fowl; a home for the beavers that keep the ponds full which in turn provides an abundant beautiful habitat for the birds, animals and aquatic species. This area is home to many protected species. It’s a place to fill your mind, body and soul.

Yes, development is a necessity for growth and economy, but there are other properties that could be used…this property needs to be designated a park.

Deforestation, removal of the beavers and a dense development of up to 2,800 housing units, as proposed, would mean the destruction of the fragile balance of nature within the area. It would also mean the eventual loss of the ponds and of a quiet place to spend time in the lovely forest. To lose the Burde Street Ponds, the surrounding wetlands, the beautiful forest and walking trails would be a big loss for our community. This gem needs to be preserved.

Penny Hall,

Port Alberni

developmentNaturePort Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: Embattled B.C. forest industry needs government leadership
Next story
LETTER: Different vision could create better community and leave beaver ponds alone

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Josh Zary battles with Nick Marciano of the Cowichan Valley Capitals during a game in Duncan on Oct. 1, 2021. Zary has been named an alternate captain for the Bulldogs for the 2021-22 season. (KEVIN ROTHBAUER / BLACK PRESS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs name leadership team ahead of 2021-22 season

Leona Horvath, branch manager for RBC, and Nicole Sendey of the Coulson Group of Companies stand in front of the newly-decorated windows on Third Avenue with the cheque that will be delivered to the winning business. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Coulson Group offers window into Port Alberni non-profits

A small group of former workers, workers and family members of residents walk with placards protesting conditions at Fir Park Village on Wallace Street and Echo Village on 10th Avenue, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in Port Alberni. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the AV News)
Protesters hold second rally for senior care homes in Port Alberni

Victoria Quay offers a short walking path along Port Alberni’s waterfront. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni to hold open house for quay to quay path