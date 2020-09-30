LETTER: Bylaws need more support from the city

We have far too many people driving around town with very noisy muffler systems…

To the Editor,

Why is our system so incompetent?

Our bylaw officers and our local police are competent people. But they are not supported by our city managers and clerks, as well as our mayor and councillors.

We have far too many people driving around town with very noisy muffler systems, which are outlawed but not enforced by the city. Why? Give them a $500 fine, plus make them all use quiet mufflers to get back on the road.

If we live in a democracy, the elected officials and civil servants who do not listen to us, the people, should be fired or laid off.

Peter Rueschmann,

Port Alberni

Letter to the EditorPort Alberni

