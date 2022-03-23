LETTER: Canada needs to be more self-sufficient

To the Editor,

Why are we so backwards? We live in a very beautiful country that can be and should completely self-sufficient.

The problem we have is our leadership: federal, provincial or municipal, none of them seem to know what they are doing. They have a lot of rules and regulations but they don’t listen to what the people want. Find ways to create new privately-owned businesses and no corporation setups. Support farmers, tradespeople and what we need, not lawyers, judges and money lenders or many other useless positions.

And don’t build anymore apartments: nobody can afford the rent, it’s far too high.

Peter Rueschmann,

Port Alberni

