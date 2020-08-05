LETTER: Cats and their behaviour are misunderstood

One longtime cat owner from Port Alberni

To the Editor,

Re: Letter writers show their dislike for cats, Letters, July 22, 2020

I have had cats for more than 40 years. They have always been well fed, and well loved. The damage has been one huge rat, one small mouse, and one bird, all proudly presented as special gifts.

I never saw cats leave their droppings above the ground; their instinct tells to bury the feces in order to keep predators away. Raccoons are a different story—perhaps the smaller-than-dog turds were left by raccoons?

As per garden beds, they can be easily cat proofed with small fences, nets, or smelly plants. I doubt cats would jump past anything over 10 centimetres high. And ah, the delight of a catnip patch to roll in! It’s a real feline high, and takes preference over any other plants.

A cat on a leash would be a very sad sight. Dogs have masters, cats are free spirits.

Rayana Erland,

Port Alberni

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictCatsPort Alberni

Most Read