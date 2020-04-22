LETTER: Citizens deserve action from their municipal council

Council should have been seen to be taking concerns about the McLean Mill property more seriously…

To the Editor,

A reasonable expectation for citizen availability, is a process whereby they can take any particular concern they have, to whichever authority they may feel is necessary to contact. If a citizen does so, they should be treated fairly, feel safe while doing so, and have their concerns assessed fairly.

When that fails at the local level, citizens still retain the right under our democratic system to take their concerns forward to the attention of any other authority they choose to contact, be they local, provincial or federal. When citizens do that, they should not be viewed as just complainers.

Port Alberni’s own bylaw department is a complaint driven process. Bylaws, created by city council, are normally enforced only when a complaint from a citizen is received by the city. Similar to a citizen delivering a complaint to the city, which would be followed up by engaging the alleged offender with the city’s bylaw enforcement officer, or regulator, a citizen possessing evidence of apparent non-compliance to B.C. Agricultural Land Act Regulations pertaining to the city-owned McLean Mill site, delivered their complaint to the B.C. Agricultural Land Commission, along with supporting evidence, and now the ALC enforcement office, or regulator, has engaged the city.

When citizens possess documented evidence to support a particular concern, who then present that evidence to council in support of that concern, and ask questions of council in a respectful manner, that concern should be seen to be acted upon. That has not been the case for numerous concerns brought forward to various councils for issues pertaining to the McLean Mill property, and it has been this way for years.

Council should have been seen to be taking concerns about the McLean Mill property more seriously long before the recent complaint landed on the desk of an Agricultural Land Commission Enforcement Officer.

Roland Smith,

Port Alberni

McLean MillMunicipal GovernmentPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Helping those who use substances during the COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
LETTER: Sirens should only be used for emergencies

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Stay safe and stay connected with Port Alberni arts community

Rollin Art Centre is closed, but new Facebook page is open

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni realtor creates virtual museum tours

Farmers’ markets keeping people fed during COVID-19 pandemic

Port Alberni RCMP saluting volunteers

April 19 to 25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week

Alberni District Fall Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

Fair will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2021 instead, chairperson said

Five Acre Shaker music festival cancelled for 2020

Music festival at McLean Mill National Historic Site still looking to 2021

VIDEO: After the Boston Marathon got postponed, two B.C. runners held their own race

How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Rodent behaviour in Victoria shifting in response to pandemic, says expert

With restaurants and bars closed, residents could see more mice outside of downtown

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Earth Day: The roots of our current environmental crisis go back 12,000 years

The story of how our current environmental state came to be is over 12,000 years old

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

‘Just trying to pay my bills’: Minimum-wage grocery store worker worried about mom

Some employers in B.C. are temporarily offering so-called hero pay

What does ‘reaching the peak’ in the COVID-19 pandemic mean?

Ontario may be experiencing the peak of community transmission but several provinces are already ahead of the game

Northern B.C. First Nation told to isolate after released prisoner with COVID-19 visited

Chief Joe Alphonse asks residents of rural community to stay within their homes and self-isolate

Most Read